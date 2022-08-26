Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 698.4% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BACHY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.69. 78,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Bank of China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.7319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

