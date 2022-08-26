Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Bank of Georgia Group stock remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

