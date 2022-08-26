BankSocial (BSL) Price Up 55.9% This Week

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One BankSocial coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BankSocial has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BankSocial has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,277.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003780 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00127809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00031926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00084433 BTC.

BankSocial Coin Profile

BSL is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio.

Buying and Selling BankSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. $BSOCIAL crypto is built on the Ethereum Smart Contract blockchain, which means everything is verifiable. The smart contract continues to accumulate the percentage of the redistribution, and eventually, the interest from loans made will be redistributed back to all holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BankSocial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

