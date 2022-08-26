BankSocial (BSL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,791.00

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, BankSocial has traded up 55.9% against the dollar. One BankSocial coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BankSocial has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00129339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00079606 BTC.

BSL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio.

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. $BSOCIAL crypto is built on the Ethereum Smart Contract blockchain, which means everything is verifiable. The smart contract continues to accumulate the percentage of the redistribution, and eventually, the interest from loans made will be redistributed back to all holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BankSocial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BankSocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

