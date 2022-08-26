Barclays Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $98.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.61.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $90.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $36,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

