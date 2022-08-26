Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BBDC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
BBDC opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.60. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Barings BDC Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 122,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
