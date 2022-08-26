Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Trading Down 4.5%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 6,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project, a 45% owned project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

