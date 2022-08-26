BASIC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $302,564.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and $302,564.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00128727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00078813 BTC.

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

