Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 9.8%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.54. Approximately 28,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,291,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 124,680 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1,454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

