BellRing Brands’ (BRBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 27.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

