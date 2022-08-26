Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the July 31st total of 1,364,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bergio International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BRGO remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,707,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,929,706. Bergio International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.90.
