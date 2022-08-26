Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the July 31st total of 1,364,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRGO remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,707,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,929,706. Bergio International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides upscale jewelry comprising white diamonds, yellow diamonds, pearls, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold and platinum.

