B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. 485,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,620. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

