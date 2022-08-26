Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:BILL traded down $8.80 on Friday, hitting $168.51. 58,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.43.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $2,460,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,450,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,306 shares of company stock worth $11,948,312 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $212,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

