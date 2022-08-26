Binamon (BMON) Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Binamon (BMON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $73,447.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binamon has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00768687 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016386 BTC.
About Binamon
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
