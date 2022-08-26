Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.74. 68,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,761,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $747.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bionano Genomics

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

In other Bionano Genomics news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,415,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 690,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,548,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,837,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 59,214 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.