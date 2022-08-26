Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.85

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.89, with a volume of 76282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 48.75%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

