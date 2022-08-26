Bird.Money (BIRD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,693.00

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Bird.Money has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $16.90 or 0.00079751 BTC on exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $1.60 million and $41,693.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @_birdmoney (https://twitter.com/_birdmoney). Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money.

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

