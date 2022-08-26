Bismuth Price Reaches $0.0348 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $817,399.95 and $24.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015264 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001716 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

