Bitcoin Asset Reaches One Day Volume of $11,429.00 (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Bitcoin Asset has a market capitalization of $667,663.49 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

