BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Capitalization of $307,046.03 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $307,046.03 and approximately $32.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,975,312 coins and its circulating supply is 5,763,858 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

