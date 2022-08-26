Bitspawn 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,257.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Bitspawn has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitspawn has a market capitalization of $366,194.14 and approximately $4,257.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00800412 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016758 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

