BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $59,274.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $867.55 million and $59,274.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005190 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013064 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.