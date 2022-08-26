BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $81.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $77.47.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after buying an additional 731,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

