BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 86,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,393. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

