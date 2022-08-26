BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,550. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $240,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

