BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the July 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MQY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 125,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,054. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
