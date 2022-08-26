BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the July 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MQY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 125,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,054. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.