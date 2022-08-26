Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 174.9% from the July 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BCX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 203,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 373,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 249,423 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 196,411 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.