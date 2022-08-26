Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 174.9% from the July 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:BCX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 203,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
