BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 401.6% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUI. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BUI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,760. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.