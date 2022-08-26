Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 149.6% in August

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 149.6% from the July 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,703. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

