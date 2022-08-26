Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,147 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 196,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,999. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,209. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

