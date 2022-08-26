Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $165,666.04 and approximately $24,540.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

