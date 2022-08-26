Bloom Burton Lowers CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) to Hold

Bloom Burton lowered shares of CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

DOC opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

