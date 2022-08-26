BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Up 192.9% in August

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY remained flat at $58.86 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $90.95.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.