Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 755 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVR by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR Stock Performance

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR opened at $4,364.99 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,270.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,454.39.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

