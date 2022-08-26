Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 188.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.91.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.21.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

