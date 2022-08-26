BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.34 and last traded at C$10.34. Approximately 112,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 212,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.61.
