BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 22nd

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,434. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.