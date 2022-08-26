BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 22nd

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,434. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

