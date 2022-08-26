Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Peter Starrett Acquires 4,000 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Peter Starrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00.
Boot Barn Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE BOOT opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $1,601,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,281.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 95,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 21.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
