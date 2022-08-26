Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Peter Starrett Acquires 4,000 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Starrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boot Barn alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00.

Boot Barn Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $1,601,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,281.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 95,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 21.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.