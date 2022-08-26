Boson Protocol Market Cap Reaches $29.66 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001523 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $29.66 million and $3.86 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

