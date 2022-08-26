Boston Family Office LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $118.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

