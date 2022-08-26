Boston Family Office LLC Invests $324,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Workday by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Workday by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.88.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

