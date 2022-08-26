Boston Family Office LLC Invests $344,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,465 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.38.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

