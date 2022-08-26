Boston Family Office LLC Invests $415,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

DG stock opened at $246.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.50. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

