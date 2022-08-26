Bottos (BTO) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Bottos (BTO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $295,220.82 and $25,878.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00082467 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

