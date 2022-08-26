BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992-996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.94 million. BOX also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 98,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,518. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 110.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

