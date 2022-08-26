BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Raised to $16.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.39. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.