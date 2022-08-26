Brian Pomeroy Buys 1,195 Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) insider Brian Pomeroy purchased 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.01 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of A$14,350.76 ($10,035.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

