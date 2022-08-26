Bridge Oracle Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $327,672.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $327,672.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link.

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

