Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $115.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFAM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $171.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
