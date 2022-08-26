Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $115.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFAM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

