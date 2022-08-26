Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,225. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brinker International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

