Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.
Brinker International Price Performance
NYSE EAT traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,225. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brinker International (EAT)
